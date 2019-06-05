Victoria will host the Canadian Masters Road Cycling Championships and the Robert Cameron Law Cycling Series on June 7 to 9. (Robert Cameron Law Cycling Series/Facebook)

‘Nascar’ of cycling road racing comes to Victoria

Canadian Masters Road Cycling Championships take place June 7 to 9

Playing host to the top master cyclists in the nation, Victoria hosts the Canadian Masters Road Cycling Championships and the Robert Cameron Law Cycling Series on June 7 to 9.

Racers will be soaking up the splendor of a scenic waterfront when the Series kicks off on Friday, June 7 with the Veloguide Time Trial at Clover Point and Dallas Road. The time trials will start individually at one-minute intervals, racing laps on a Dallas Road course.

READ ALSO: Cycling for sobriety: Vancouver Island man rides BMX across Canada

On Saturday, June 8, racers from across Canada will take to the hills of Metchosin to test their mettle on a gruelling 10 km circuit for the Motus Cycling Classic. Female and male riders topping their field in various age groups will be crowned Canadian Champions.

The Canadian Road Masters Championships/Robert Cameron Law Cycling Series reaches a crescendo on Sunday, June 9 with the Russ Hay’s Grand Prix Criterium around the B.C. Legislature. This race – the “Nascar” of cycling road racing, takes racers – wheel-to-wheel, shoulder-to-shoulder, around a fast four-corner circuit in front of thousands of cheering spectators. Racers will complete multiple laps while negotiating turns at over 60km per hour while sprinting for lap prizes called “primes.”

READ ALSO: Resident seek protected bike lane to connect Victoria and Oak Bay

Kids ages 3-10 will be “racing” in the crowd-favourite Tim Hortons Timbit Challenge where they will be joined by Canadian Olympians to ride along the race circuit. This popular race reached its 200-field maximum so registration is closed.

Masters criterium races run all morning starting at 8 a.m. with Canadian Masters Champions being crowned throughout the morning in various age categories while the afternoon features youth, category and elite races. The female elite race starts at 4 p.m. and the full day of racing ends with the elite men’s race starting at 5 p.m.

For more information and race schedule go to www.victoriabikerace.com


