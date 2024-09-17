National champ from Vancouver Island races to another 2024 XC title

Canadian XCM championship is the third title this year for Maple Bay rider

Jenn Jackson (centre) pushes ahead during the 2024 Canadian championships in mountain bike cross country (XCO) and Short Track (XCC) racing in Kentville, N.S. July 18-21.

1 / 1 Jenn Jackson (centre) pushes ahead during the 2024 Canadian championships in mountain bike cross country (XCO) and Short Track (XCC) racing in Kentville, N.S. July 18-21. Advertisement

Adding to a career year, Maple Bay mountain biker Jenn Jackson has won yet another Canadian mountain biking national title.

Jackson had already won both the Canadian championships in the mountain bike cross country (XCO) and short track (XCC) disciplines this past July in Kentville, N.S.

On Sept. 5-8 Jackson was in Thunder Bay, Ont. for the 2024 Canadian XCM MTB Championships, where she once again rode her way to the top of the podium.

Jackson rode the 90km race in a time of 4:42:48.1 — nearly 11 minutes ahead of Quebec's Laurie Arseneault and 12 minutes ahead of third-place finisher Haley Smith.

"This was one of my big result goals for the season and with it part of the process and progress towards building myself up to feel like I belong as one of the best mountain bikers in the country," Jackson said.

"One day, one race at a time, working on the fitness, the skills, the confidence, and head-space to show up every day," she added. "Taking on a new challenge with the marathon was a great experience and I learned a lot and am excited to look at next year's calendar for some more long-distance opportunities."

Back in April Jackson finished fifth overall at the UCI MTB World Championships stage in Araxá, Brazil. She followed it up by coming from behind to earn ninth at the next stop, in Mairiporã, Brazil. They were her best world cup finishes to date.

Jackson is now gearing up for the North American leg of the World Cup schedule which includes races Sept. 27-29 at Lake Placid, in the U.C. and Oct. 4-6 at Mont-Saint-Anne, Que. where heading into the final two races, she sits 19th overall of 106 racers.