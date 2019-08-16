The HMCS Regina made its fourth drug bus in the Middle East on May 3. (Facebook/Canadian Armed Forces Operations)

Navy ship returns after deployment to Asia-Pacific region

HMCS Regina return to its home port at Esquimalt on Aug. 19

HMCS Regina sails into local waters on Aug. 19, returning to Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt.

The navy ship departed its home port for the Asia-Pacific region in February.

While at sea the crew participated in operations Projection, Neon and Artemis, deployed with the Asterix — a replenishing ship filled with fuel and supplies — and a Cyclone helicopter from the maritime helicopter squadron task force.

READ MORE: Three navy ships deploy from CFB Esquimalt Wednesday

READ MORE: Victoria-based warship rescues two more sea turtles

Operation Projection involved working with partner navies in support of Canada’s diplomatic efforts in the Asia-Pacific region and Operation Neon is Canada’s effort to support the United Nations Security Council’s sanctions against North Korea.

Operation Artemis is a contribution by the Canadian Armed Forces to counter-terrorism and maritime security operations in Middle Eastern and African waters. During Operation Artemis, in about one month’s time, HMCS Regina made four drug busts and seized over nine tonnes of illegal narcotics.

READ MORE: Esquimalt-based HMCS Regina concludes mission in Middle East, comes home in August

READ MORE: Navy vessel departs CFB Esquimalt for five-month mission

The ship will pass Duntze Head at 9 a.m. on Monday and one lucky sailor will share the traditional first kiss with a loved one after the ship comes alongside at 9:20 a.m.

READ MORE: Esquimalt-based HMCS Regina seizes 2.5 tonnes of hashish in Indian Ocean


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Multi-vehicle crash northbound on Pat Bay Highway causing delays

Just Posted

End of an era as Buddies Toys leaves Oak Bay Avenue

Victoria location merges with parent shop in Sidney

Donations still needed to cover cost of Sarah Beckett Memorial Playground, opening Aug. 24

Local fundraisers have collected $150,000 of the required $250,000 in costs

PHOTOS: Walk-off single sends HarbourCats to WCL finals

Game one of West Coast League finals begins Aug. 16 at 6:35 p.m.

Bacteria counts lead Island Health to warn swimmers off Elk/Beaver Lake beach

As a precautionary measure it is not recommended for people or pets to enter the water

Missing Victoria pair’s BMW spotted in Vernon

RCMP encourage people to call with information, not just post on social media

WATCH: Family dog missing after fire tears through Metchosin home

Firefighters continue to monitor for hot spots

Victoria Shamrocks open WLA finals at Q Centre in Colwood

Team is evenly matched in championship series against Maple Ridge Burrards

‘Easy Rider’ star Peter Fonda dies at 79

Actor and writer was nominated for an Oscar for co-writing the 1969 psychedelic road trip movie

Excavators help cute kid who copied their dig with his toys stay “safe at work”

Carson Carnegie wakes up at 7:00 am every morning to watch construction work on his street

Bob Lenarduzzi out as Vancouver Whitecaps president

MLS team is at the bottom of the Western Conference standings

B.C. daycare operator denies negligence in death of ‘Baby Mac’

Infant died in early 2017 after biting an electrical cord, according to a lawsuit filed by his mom

BC SPCA reopens animal cruelty investigation at Abbotsford pig farm

Additional alleged footage released from Excelsior Hog Farm sparks new investigation

RCMP on Vancouver Island seek information on alleged ‘breaking out’ bandit

Man alleged to have hid in Nanaimo business washroom ceiling overnight, took monitors

POLL: What is the main thing you would like to see improved on BC Ferries?

BC Ferries passengers are sounding off on what they would like to… Continue reading

Most Read