Navy strips Esquimalt-based seaman of leadership role for inappropriate comments

Chief Petty Officer First Class Tim Blonde has been removed from his position as formation chief petty officer of Maritime Forces Pacific after an investigation into comments he is said to have made about a junior officer during a social event at CFB Esquimalt in May. (Photo by LS Laurance Clarke/Royal Canadian Navy)

Inappropriate comments made at CFB Esquimalt social event this spring have led to the dismissal from a leadership post for a local sailor.

Vice-Admiral Angus Topshee, commander of the Royal Canadian Navy, announced Monday (July 11) that Chief Petty Officer First Class (CPO1) Timothy Blonde has been removed from his appointment as Formation Chief Petty Officer of Maritime Forces Pacific.

An investigation into comments Blonde is said to have made about a junior sailor’s appearance at an event on May 6 found them to be inappropriate and an example of misconduct.

“I no longer have confidence in CPO 1 Blonde’s ability to carry out his leadership duties, maintain discipline, and ensure the highest standards of ethics and values of the Royal Canadian Navy and the Canadian Armed Forces,” Topshee wrote in a statement published on the Department of National Defence web page.

“The Royal Canadian Navy has been clear that any form of misconduct within its ranks is unacceptable. It harms our people, jeopardizes our operational effectiveness, and is inconsistent with our values and ethics. Accordingly, the RCN expects all of its members to exercise institutionally appropriate judgment at all times, especially when in senior leadership or command roles.”

The statement went on to say that as evidence did not indicate charges were warranted under the Code of Service Discipline or the Criminal Code of Canada, Blonde will continue to serve in the navy. He will not, however, occupy a position of senior leadership or influence where fostering trust with junior members is required.

Within Maritime Forces Pacific, the Formation Chief Petty Officer is the most senior non-commissioned appointment, the primary role of which is to represent the interests and perspectives of non-commissioned members.

ALSO READ: Misconduct allegations put spotlight on military leaders’ rise in sexualized culture

Do you have a story tip? Email: don.descoteau@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CFB EsquimaltRoyal Canadian Navy