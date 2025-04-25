NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh finishing campaign in Okanagan for 2nd time

The NDP is looking to try and retain a seat they've held since 2015

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will once again bring his campaign to the South Okanagan with a rally before the election.

Singh, who has brought hundreds to rallies for retired NDP MP Richard Cannings in the last two elections, will be in Penticton with a rally for local candidate Linda Sankey.

The rally will take place at the Dragon Boat Pub next to Skaha Lake starting at 9 a.m. on April 27, the day before the election.

This will mark the second time that Singh has brought his campaigning to a close in the South Okanagan.

After the rally wraps up, Singh will be joining the Oliver Vaisakhi celebrations and the main parade.

The parade will leave the Oliver Gurdwara at 10:45 a.m. and will end at the local community hall.

The public is invited to attend both events.

The press release from the NDP notes that Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has visited the region, most recently on April 5, while Liberal Leader Mark Carney has not visited the riding at all.