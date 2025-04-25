 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh finishing campaign in Okanagan for 2nd time

The NDP is looking to try and retain a seat they've held since 2015
Brennan Phillips
Brennan Phillips
19021970_web1_image3
Jagmeet Singh, the leader of the NDP, is returning to Penticton once again to a rally for the local candidate, on April 27. Singh has brought his campaign to the riding in both previous elections, as pictured here. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will once again bring his campaign to the South Okanagan with a rally before the election. 

Singh, who has brought hundreds to rallies for retired NDP MP Richard Cannings in the last two elections, will be in Penticton with a rally for local candidate Linda Sankey.

The rally will take place at the Dragon Boat Pub next to Skaha Lake starting at 9 a.m. on April 27, the day before the election.

This will mark the second time that Singh has brought his campaigning to a close in the South Okanagan. 

After the rally wraps up, Singh will be joining the Oliver Vaisakhi celebrations and the main parade. 

The parade will leave the Oliver Gurdwara at 10:45 a.m. and will end at the local community hall. 

The public is invited to attend both events. 

The press release from the NDP notes that Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has visited the region, most recently on April 5, while Liberal Leader Mark Carney has not visited the riding at all. 

Brennan Phillips

About the Author: Brennan Phillips

Brennan was raised in the Okanagan and is thankful every day that he gets to live and work in one of the most beautiful places in Canada.
Read more

More News

Body recovered by RCMP from Okanagan Lake following Westside Road mud slide
Body recovered by RCMP from Okanagan Lake following Westside Road mud slide
Tributes pour in for B.C. brewery co-founder
Tributes pour in for B.C. brewery co-founder
B.C. driver with forged permit caught solo in HOV lane
B.C. driver with forged permit caught solo in HOV lane