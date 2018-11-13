Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh visited Belmont Secondary School in Langford on Tuesday and took questions from students about several topics including opioids, carbon tax, electoral reform and homelessness. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh visits with Langford high school students

Students asked him questions about current political issues

The carbon tax, homelessness, and opioids.

These were some of the things on students’ minds as they asked Federal New Democrat Party leader Jagmeet Singh questions at Belmont Secondary School on Tuesday.

About 250 students gathered with Singh and Cowichan-Malahat-Langford MP Alistair MacGregor.

Singh opened his question and answer session with candid comments about some of the hardships he faced growing up such as family illnesses, tuition expenses and having to find ways to support his family.

“I’m not here today in front of you because I earned it on my own,” Singh said. “I’m only here today because people lifted me up.”

READ MORE: Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh coming to Langford

He took questions about the environment, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, affordable housing, carbon tax, women in politics, and equal rights, to name a few.

The students came from a mixture of English and social studies classes and were engaged while he answered their questions.

Singh said he thought it was an honour to be able to speak with youths and hear their questions and concerns. He said he hopes they will think more about the future of Canada and feel optimistic about the fact that things can change.

“I was blown away by the fact that young people are concerned about housing as well,” Singh said. “The fact that young people are worried about it is pretty troubling … [it] shows you how serious the issue is.”

Keagan Tait is a grade 11 student who helped introduce Singh and MacGregor on Tuesday. He said it was a privilege to be able to ask a party leader questions.

READ MORE: NDP’S Jagmeet Singh set to run in B.C.’s Burnaby South riding after nomination

“I think it’s very important for students our age and even younger to learn and engage in political discussion and learn about politics because we are the future of our country,” Tait said.

Another grade 11 student who helped introduce the leaders — Navya Pottumutu — said she looked to Singh as an inspiration.

Pottumutu became a Canadian citizen about two weeks ago and she said Singh was a good example of someone who gives back to the country through his work as a politician and previous work as a lawyer.

“He’s definitely shown me that no matter if you’re Canadian or you’re an immigrant that has turned into a Canadian, you can definitely do a lot more than what an average student might think,” Pottumutu said. “My goal is to serve back to the country for everything it’s given me and my family.”

Belmont Secondary School principal Jim Lamond said hosting political leaders is a good way to give young people an opportunity to ask questions.

“At the end of the day — regardless of politics — they’re local, provincial, federal, global leaders,” Lamond said. “Why not give an opportunity for some of our youth to ask them questions that will hopefully spawn motivation, inspiration and multiple perspectives.”

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
New report finds B.C. victims of opioids crisis on lower of end of socio-economic spectrum
Next story
Feds kickstart Indigenous Guardians program with $5.7M in early funding

Just Posted

Victoria Curling Club, arena parking lot considered for new Crystal Pool location

Considering other vendors could cost Victoria first year of provincial and federal funding

City of Victoria to see 588 affordable housing units

Provincial funding is aiming to see 4,900 new mixed-income rental properties across B.C.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh visits with Langford high school students

Students asked him questions about current political issues

New report finds B.C. victims of opioids crisis on lower of end of socio-economic spectrum

UVic scholar calls for decriminalization of drugs responsible for opioid crisis

‘Spread love’: UVic Pride replaces white supremacy posters in Victoria

Around 50 people walked through downtown on Nov. 12 to share posters of love

VIDEO: Amazon to split second HQ between New York, Virginia

Official decision expected later Tuesday to end competition between North American cities to win bid and its promise of 50,000 jobs

Student arrested at Vancouver Island elementary school

Pupils never in danger, incident unrelated to the school

POLL: Have BC Ferry waits ever forced you to cancel your travel plans?

Many BC Ferry passengers heading out from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen on… Continue reading

Stink at B.C. school prompts complaints of headaches, nausea

Smell at Abbotsford school comes from unauthorized composting operation

Fear of constitutional crisis escalates in U.S.; Canadians can relate

Some say President Donald Trump is leading the U.S. towards a crisis

Racist slur cleaned off memorial at Qualicum First Nation graveyard

Site was hit by vandals on Friday; many immediately offered support and assistance

B.C.-based pot producer Tilray reports revenue surge, net loss

Company remains excited about ‘robust’ cannabis industry

Canada stands pat on Saudi arms sales, even after hearing Khashoggi tape

Khashoggi’s death at Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul further strained Riyadh’s already difficult relationship with Ottawa

Vancouver Island leadfoot clocked doing 143 km/h in an 80 km/h zone

Driver issued $483 ticket, has vehicle impounded after pinging RCMP radar in Lantzville

Most Read