NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. The federal NDP says it raised $2.5 million in the final three months of 2020, allowing it to pay off the last of its campaign debt. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

NDP raises $2.5 million in latest quarter, slaying 2019 campaign debt

The federal NDP says it raised $2.5 million in the final three months of 2020, allowing it to pay off the last of its campaign debt.

The cash haul last quarter makes up more than 40 per cent of the $6.1 million raised by New Democrats throughout 2020.

The party says it still has more than $1 million in its coffers after slaying the hefty $10-million debt from its 2019 election campaign.

The Conservatives say they raised more than $7.6 million from October to December, and the Bloc Québécois registered more than $961,000 in contributions.

Parties’ latest quarterly financial returns are due for submission to Elections Canada today.

The Canadian Press

