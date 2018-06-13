Near-final plans for new Crystal Pool on display Tuesday

The City of Victoria’s Crystal Pool and Fitness Centre is due for replacement. A set of open house sessions happening next Tuesday offer among the last chances for people to weigh in on the revised design and amenity plans. An online survey will go live on the City’s website following the open houses, for those who cannot attend. News file photo

After three stages of engagement with the community and affected stakeholders, as well a detailed technical analysis, the City of Victoria is ready to unveil its revised plans for the new Crystal Pool and Wellness Centre.

A pair of open houses next Tuesday (June 19, 3 to 5 p.m., 6 to 8 p.m.) at Crystal Garden, 713 Douglas St., will walk residents and other interested parties through the most recent updates. It will also offer an opportunity to provide input on the latest changes ahead of the design refinement stage for the project.

An online survey soliciting final input on the budgeted $69.4-million project will go live on the City’s website following the open house sessions.

Ahead of that however, this Thursday morning (June 14) Victoria councillors will discuss a motion from Mayor Lisa Helps to investigate the feasibility of the City facilitating the development of affordable rental housing on top of the parking facility required to service for the recreation centre.

Attendees of the open house sessions are asked to register ahead at surveymonkey.com/r/XMKTTKS.

For more information on the project, visit the City’s website at bit.ly/2JegxvK.

