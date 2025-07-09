Nearly 1,600 patients died on Interior Health waitlists last year

'The reason for patient death is not documented in Interior Health, and is unknown'

Internal documents from Interior Health (IH) reveal that 1,586 patients died over the past year while waiting for medical imaging or elective surgeries.

The data, posted online by the public policy group SecondStreet.org, covers the period between April 2024 and March 2025. It shows 1,364 bookings for medical imaging were cancelled due to patient deaths. Another 222 patients died while on a wait list for surgery.

Among imaging cancellations, CT scans made up the largest group at 584, followed by ultrasound and vascular procedures (302), and echocardiograms (158). These three types of imaging account for 77 per cent of the cancellations due to death.

The internal memos note that it's unclear whether wait times contributed to these deaths.

“The reason for patient death is not documented in Interior Health, and is unknown,” the memos state. “Consequently, this report cannot be used to determine a correlation between the wait times for medical imaging, surgery, and patient death.”

Still, the numbers are troubling for critics of the healthcare system.

Kelowna-Mission MLA Gavin Dew said the numbers point to government mismanagement and called for urgent reforms.

“This is the human toll of a collapsing healthcare system,” Dew said. “These aren’t just statistics — every number is a name, a loved one, a family torn apart. A person failed due to government inaction and bureaucratic mismanagement."

He claimed that the data reflects a broader crisis.

“From waitlist deaths to the pediatric crisis at Kelowna General Hospital, the NDP has clearly lost control of our healthcare system. British Columbians deserve urgent, common-sense reforms, not more denial and delay.”

SecondStreet.org requested the data through the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act.