Outage took place around 1 p.m. on Jan. 20

Nearly 2000 BC Hydro customers in East Sooke lost power around 1 p.m. on Jan. 20. (BC Hydro)

Nearly 2000 East Sooke residents are in the dark due to a power outage Wednesday afternoon.

Power has been off for BC Hydro customers west of Rocky Point Road and east of West Coast Road since 1:02 p.m. on Jan. 20.

The cause of the outage is still under investigation.

More to come.

