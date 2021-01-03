Power is out to nearly 2000 East Sooke residents Sunday afternoon after a tree fell on wires. (BC Hydro)

Nearly 2000 residents without power in East Sooke Sunday afternoon

Outage caused by fallen tree on power lines

Nearly 2000 residents in and around East Sooke are without power Sunday afternoon due to a fallen tree.

The affected areas include those living west of Rocky Point Road in Metchosin, East of Woodlands Road in Sooke and a majority of East Sooke. Crews are on-site working to restore power that has been shut off since 1:31 p.m on Jan. 3.

More to come.

