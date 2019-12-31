Nearly 30 impaired drivers pulled over during the holiday season: West Shore RCMP

Officials plan roadblocks around West Shore for New Year’s Eve

West Shore RCMP reminds residents participating in New Year’s Eve celebrations tonight, to find a safe ride home.

In December alone, officers conducted 28 investigations involving impaired driving.

“These include complaints of possible impaired drivers reported by concerned citizens or instances where officers noted concerning driving behaviour and pulled over the vehicle to check for driver sobriety,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP media relations officer.

“Of these 28 investigations, 12 resulted in the driver being charged for impaired driving.”

These statistics do not reflect the hundreds of drivers that went through West Shore RCMP check stops during the month of December.

Saggar reminds citizens to stay safe by either being a sober driver or making arrangements to find one.

