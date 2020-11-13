Nearly 30 Saanich cars broken into in early November, most in Cordova Bay

Saanich police are warning vehicle owners to take precautions after 27 break-ins were reported between Oct. 30 and Nov. 7. (Black Press Media file photo)

Nearly 30 vehicle break-ins and related thefts were reported to Saanich police in the first week of November and officers are reminding residents to take precautions to protect their property.

The majority of the 27 reported break-ins reported between Oct. 30 and Nov. 7 took place in the Cordova Bay neighbourhood and almost all of the vehicles were unlocked, said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer. None of the victims reported damage to their vehicles.

READ ALSO: Rash of vehicle break-ins in Saanich prompt police reminder to lock-up, take precautions

Loose change, cameras, sunglasses and backpacks were among the items reported stolen.

No suspects had been identified as of Nov. 13. As police tackle the recent spike, they remind Saanich residents to take preventative measures. Anastasiades recommends adhering the to “9 p.m. rule” where asks car owners make a habit of emptying their vehicle and locking up every night at the same time.

READ ALSO: Police warn car break-ins are on the rise in Greater Victoria

“If you can remember to lock your vehicle and remove all items from plain sight, the thief is likely to move on to the next vehicle in the neighbourhood,” he explained.

Anastasiades also pointed out that items such as empty bags strewn in the backseat may not seem valuable but need to be brought inside at night, as “a thief will almost certainly want to see what’s inside.”

@devonscarlett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

carsDistrict of SaanichSaanich Police Departmenttheft