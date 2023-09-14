‘Nearly killed me’: Oceanside RCMP investigate rock-throwing incidents

Police have received 5 complaints of rocks striking vehicles on Highway 19A

Oceanside RCMP are investigating a series of incidents where rocks were thrown at vehicles in the area of Big Qualicum River and Horne Lake Road.

Police have received five complaints of rocks striking vehicles travelling on Highway 19A on Sept. 3 and Sept. 9, according to Sgt. Shane Worth of the Oceanside RCMP.

John Starnes was driving along that route, close to the bridge, when his vehicle was struck at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 9.

“One smashed through my window as I was driving 70 km/h down the highway. Nearly killed me,” he said. “People really need to be aware of what’s going on down there.”

Starnes said the rock thrower was up on a bank near the highway in some bushes.

Other vehicles have sustained body damage that requires repairs, Worth said.

“The person or persons throwing rocks at passing vehicles is engaging in an activity that has potential to cause serious injury to passing motorists,” Worth said in an email to the PQB News.

Police are working on identifying a suspect. If anyone has information about who may be responsible, please contact the Oceanside RCMP quoting file No. 2023-9791.