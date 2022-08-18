John Rustad, MLA Nechako Lakes. (Submitted photo)

John Rustad, MLA Nechako Lakes. (Submitted photo)

Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad booted from B.C. Liberal caucus for questioning climate change

Rustad has not yet responded to requests for comment

Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad has been booted from the B.C. Liberal caucus after he retweeted views that questioned climate science.

In a statement, Liberal leader Kevin Falcon said that politics is a “team sport” and Rustad was not operating from a “foundation of mutual respect and trust.”

“Following a pattern of behaviour that was not supportive of our caucus team and the principles of mutual respect and trust, I have removed MLA John Rustad from the BC Liberal Caucus effective immediately.”

The statement follows a Tweet from Kevin Falcon on Wednesday (Aug. 18) saying that Rustad “does not speak on behalf of caucus” about climate change.

Rustad’s MLA page has been removed from the B.C. Liberal caucus webpage. Rustad has also removed mention of the B.C. Liberals from his social media pages. He will now sit as an independent.

Prior to his removal from caucus, Rustad was the Opposition Critic for Forests, Lands and Natural Resources.

Black Press Media has reached out to Rustad for comment, but has not heard back.

More to come…

READ MORE: Nechako Lakes MLA slams new B.C. Ministry of Land, Water and Resource Stewardship

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. COVID cases undercounted 100-fold amid less PCR testing, modelling group says
Next story
Several Victoria roads will be closed for Saturday’s cycling event

Just Posted

Ryder Hesjedal’s Tour de Victoria returns to Greater Victoria this weekend. (Black Press Media)
Weekend events rolling through Great Victoria

VicPD officers will be working to mitigate traffic disruptions during the Saturday (Aug. 20) cycling event. (Black Press Media file photo)
Several Victoria roads will be closed for Saturday’s cycling event

The Saanich Fairgrounds hosts a pair of free movies this weekend, Kung-Fu Panda on Friday (Aug. 19) and School of Rock on Saturday. (saanichfair.ca)
Free family movies coming to Saanich Fairgrounds in Central Saanich

Keygan Power, 18, and Allison Power enjoy some sunshine near where the teen works each day for Byte Camp. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Teen defeats brain bleed effects, works summer, weekends to graduate alongside Saanich peers