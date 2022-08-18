Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad booted from B.C. Liberal caucus for questioning climate change

Rustad has not yet responded to requests for comment

Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad has been booted from the B.C. Liberal caucus after he retweeted views that questioned climate science.

In a statement, Liberal leader Kevin Falcon said that politics is a “team sport” and Rustad was not operating from a “foundation of mutual respect and trust.”

“Following a pattern of behaviour that was not supportive of our caucus team and the principles of mutual respect and trust, I have removed MLA John Rustad from the BC Liberal Caucus effective immediately.”

The statement follows a Tweet from Kevin Falcon on Wednesday (Aug. 18) saying that Rustad “does not speak on behalf of caucus” about climate change.

Let me be clear, #ClimateChange is one of the most critical threats facing our future. The @bcliberals are strongly committed to substantive climate action & restoring BC's place as a world leader in climate policy. @JohnRustad4BC does not speak on behalf of caucus on this issue. — Kevin Falcon 🇺🇦 (@KevinFalcon) August 17, 2022

Rustad’s MLA page has been removed from the B.C. Liberal caucus webpage. Rustad has also removed mention of the B.C. Liberals from his social media pages. He will now sit as an independent.

Prior to his removal from caucus, Rustad was the Opposition Critic for Forests, Lands and Natural Resources.

Black Press Media has reached out to Rustad for comment, but has not heard back.

