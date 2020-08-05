For the first time in years, if you ask a family doctor in Sooke if they can take you on as a patient, you actually have a good chance of hearing “yes.” (Pixabay photo)

Need a doctor in Sooke? You may be in luck

In anticipation of recruiting more doctors, medical clinic accepting applications for a waitlist

For the first time in years, if you ask a family doctor in Sooke if they can take you on as a patient, you have a good chance of hearing “yes.”

In anticipation of recruiting more doctors and other primary care health providers, West Coast Family Medical Clinic is now accepting applications for a patient waitlist.

“At this time, we are unable to accept patients who already have a primary care provider (family physician or nurse practitioner), who do not live in the Sooke area, or who do not have a B.C. Care Card number,” clinic officials said in a statement.

RELATED: Sooke expanded health-care facility officially complete

The waitlist will include many factors, including medical needs and practice composition. The waitlist will not be “first come, first served.”

West Coast Family Medical Clinic is an interdisciplinary clinic, with both family physicians and nurse practitioners providing primary care services. This waitlist is to join any open practice.

To apply for the waitlist, please return a completed new patient waitlist registration form to the clinic by mail: West Coast Family Medical Clinic, 1300-6660 Sooke Rd., Sooke, B.C., V9Z 0A5. Application forms are available on the clinic website at www.westcoastfamilymedical.com/.

Completed forms will not be accepted in-person at the clinic.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC HealthHealthcare and Medicine

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria driver worried about cold pizza slapped with $196 speeding ticket
Next story
Health Canada recalling more than 50 hand sanitizers in evolving list

Just Posted

Suspect in custody after early morning break and enter at downtown Victoria business

Woman located leaving Johnson Street with stolen merchandise, police say

Victoria driver worried about cold pizza slapped with $196 speeding ticket

Victoria police reminding motorists to slow down

Flying hot dog strikes Saanich pedestrian

Police called to 4200-block of Quadra Street for hot dog incident

View Royal fire chief calls for realistic solutions to ‘mess’ at Thetis Lake

Emergency crews harassed while extinguishing brush fire, rescuing drunk 15-year-old during long weekend calls

Two 15-year-olds arrested for mischief after windows broken at Colwood elementary school

Police arrest one suspect but were called back to the school for a second

Airlines dispute Dr. Henry’s claim they ‘very rarely’ give accurate COVID contact tracing info

Air Canada, WestJet say they provide names and contact information

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Aug. 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should it be mandatory to wear masks when out in public?

B.C. is witnessing an alarming rise in the number of cases of… Continue reading

Abbotsford mom worried about her two kids in Beirut following explosion

Shelley Beyak’s children were abducted by their dad in 2018

Young Canadians, hospitality workers bear the brunt of mental strain in 2020: report

A study by Morneau Shepell points to economic uncertainty in the pandemic as the cause for angst

Health Canada recalling more than 50 hand sanitizers in evolving list

Organization says to stop using products listed, and to consult a health-care professional

B.C. scientist, 63, protests in trees set to be removed for Trans Mountain pipeline

Tim Takaro is reaching new heights as he tries to stall the pipeline expansion project in New Westminster

Dwindling B.C. bamboo supply leaves Calgary Zoo biologists worried about pandas

Zoo has been trying to send pandas back to China since May

Dinosaurs revived for animatronic auction in Langley

More than 500 robot dinosaurs, fossils, and exhibition gear are going on the block Aug. 6

Most Read