A suspect in a break-and-enter and assault in Qualicum Beach was seen fleeing the seen in a 2012 white Mitsubishi RVR (similar to this one) with a Saskatchewan licence plate: 336 LAH. — Courtesy Oceanside RCMP

Neighbour assaulted after interrupting Parksville break-in

RCMP looking for white Mitsubishi after Oct. 11 incident

A neighbour in Qualicum Beach was assaulted on Thursday morning after interrupting a break-and-enter in progress.

At approximately 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 11, Oceanside RCMP were called about a break-and-enter in the 400 block of Judges Row. The male suspect fled the scene on foot before witnesses said he got into a 2012 white Mitsubishi RVR sort utility vehicle. The license plate, from Saskatchewan, is 336 LAH.

Oceanside RCMP are asking for help identifying the vehicle and suspect, but warn the public not to approach it if they see it.

Call Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111, or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

