Some View Royal residents are concerned about a proposal for an affordable housing development. (Seymour Pacific Developments)

Neighbourhood group concerned about proposed Thetis Lake Apartments

Residents fear negative impact on traffic, parking

A group of View Royal residents are concerned that a housing proposal on the site of the former Thetis Lake Campground will cause traffic and environmental issues.

The development application is for Thetis Lake Apartments, 152 multi-family residential units priced below or near-market rental prices in two six-storey buildings.

Located adjacent to Thetis Lake, the proposal is for a parcel of land north of the TransCanada Highway backing onto Thetis Lake Regional Park.

READ ALSO: Project would revive ‘virtually extinct’ affordable housing in View Royal

While they declined to speak directly to Black Press, the ‘Thetis Neighbourhood Residents’ submitted a letter with their concerns, which include traffic generated by “continued high-density development in a small geographical area.”

The group notes that the majority of amenities are located a few kilometres away, something they say will place “undue pressure on an already clogged traffic corridor and further highlights the problem of placing this development at Thetis Lake, far from the town center.”

The group also notes concerns about parking, which they say is already inadequate in the area.

READ ALSO: Thetis project moves ahead

“If Limona does not include adequate parking at their development, you can be assured that the overflow will spill into the Thetis Lake lots, which are free from October 1 to April 30, thus shifting the pressure of private development onto publicly-funded infrastructure.”

The letter says: “Real concerns voiced by real residents, about the traffic issues, about the environmental impact at Thetis Lake, about the costs and tax base, and about the direction of development being contrary to the OCP, fall on deaf ears…”


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Vancouver Island farm owners say baby goat stolen during snuggle session
Next story
Firefighters from around B.C. hit Saanich for fire ground survival training

Just Posted

Ferry cancellations back up Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route

A busy day for ferry passengers

Neighbourhood group concerned about proposed Thetis Lake Apartments

Residents fear negative impact on traffic, parking

British Columbians drink less beer than other Canadians

Despite proliferation of micro-breweries, B.C. records lowest share of beer sold in Canada

Firefighters from around B.C. hit Saanich for fire ground survival training

Locally, firefighters hail from Sooke, Oak Bay, Saanich, CFB Esquimalt, Central Saanich and Langford

Monday will see sun, 16 C

Plus your weekly forecast

B.C. man who pulled unconscious toddler from submerged car a modest hero

“It just looked like, in his eyes, he was dead.”

Vancouver Island farm owners say baby goat stolen during snuggle session

Yellow Point Farms owners say 12-day-old goat went missing Saturday

VIDEO: One person arrested at protest at Abbotsford pig farm

Over one hundred protestors have invade Excelsior Hog Farm on Harris Road

B.C. communities mark National Day of Mourning

In 2018, there were 131 work related deaths in B.C.

BC Ferries cancellations continue into Monday after high winds damage vessel

A number of sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay were cancelled

B.C. photographer injured after eagles plunge from sky

Lisa Bell suffers puncture wounds after birds drop into her lap

Greyhound replacements find tough road to prosperity in Western Canada

Loss of Greyhound means it can be difficult or impossible to find connecting bus routes

Liberals, Trudeau hit new low but poll suggests surging Tory support is soft

In six months Canadians will decide whether to re-elect the Liberals or give them the boot

Broken Quebec dike forces hundreds of evacuations northwest of Montreal

A dike broke in Ste-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, Que., forcing the evacuation of 5,000 residents

Most Read