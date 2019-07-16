Martin Payne, 60, was found dead in his Metchosin home on Friday. Police have confirmed foul play and believe the crime is an isolated incident. (Martin Payne/Facebook)

Neighbours host relfective gathering following suspicious death of 60-year-old Metchosin man

‘Goodness prevails,’ says neighbour of Martin Payne

Neighbours of a 60-year-old Metchosin resident are holding a reflective gathering in his memory on Wednesday.

Martin Payne was found dead by West Shore RCMP in his Metchosin home on Friday after he was reported missing from work. Four days earlier, the Oak Bay Police Department found his red Ford pickup truck parked on Woodburn Avenue.

RCMP have confirmed foul play in his death and believe the crime was an isolated incident.

Kym Hill, who lives next door to Payne, said she and her husband decided to host the reflective gathering at their home on Wednesday evening.

“It’s for neighbours and everyone affected,” Hill said. “I just feel this is the proper thing to do…it’s just a simple time to reflect.”

Hill, who has lived in her home since the 1980s, said Payne moved into his house in 2016. She said neighbours on the street — which is lined with trees and homes that are far from the roadway — typically keep to themselves.

While she said she did not see anything suspicious recently, Hill said her husband heard some commotion a few days prior to RCMP discovering Payne was dead.

Despite the private nature of the residents in the area, Hill said now is a time for everyone to gather.

“It’s important to reclaim the peaceful nature of the area,” Hill said. “We need to recognize that’s important, which is the strength of the community … goodness prevails.”

The Vancouver Island Major Crimes Unit, West Shore RCMP, RCMP E Division Serious Crime Unit, Forensic Identification and specialized resources from the RCMP and other police agencies continue to investigate Payne’s death.

Sgt. Raj Sandhu, Acting Officer in Charge for West Shore RCMP said investigators are “processing the scene, gathering evidence and pursuing all avenues of investigation.”

“We are still seeking witnesses to come forward who may have seen the victim’s red Ford F150 pickup BC licence plate 7432HY between the afternoon of July 8 and July 9 at 1 p.m,” Sandhu said. “The public [is] asked to review any security and vehicle dash cameras that may have captured the Ford F150. The truck is an extended cab 4×4, two tone red/grey, running boards, with a black metal headache rack and black bed rails.”

Police are asking anyone in the Metchosin area between the evening of July 7 to midday July 9 who may have observed suspicious activity to contact police. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crimes unit information line at 250-380-6211.

The victim’s family have requested privacy while they grieve and are working closely with investigators to gather more information.

