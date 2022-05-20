West Shore RCMP process what they believe is fentanyl and methamphetamine after a March 31 search of a Langford home. (Courtesy West Shore RMCP)

Neighbours tip to West Shore RCMP results in massive drug, cash seizure

Officer seize more than 400 doses of fentanyl/meth and $10,000 cash

One man faces charges after police seized cash, drugs and weapons during a March 31 search of a Langford home.

In March, neighbours reported suspected drug activity at a home near Glen Lake, sparking an investigation by the West Shore RCMP Drug and Organized Crime Unit.

On March 31, police executed a search warrant and seized about one ounce of fentanyl and one ounce of methamphetamine – each equivalent to more than 200 doses. Officers also seized about $10,000 in stolen tools, $5,000 in cash and brass knuckles.

Police arrested a 52-year-old Langford man and plan to recommend charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Anyone looking to report suspicious activity can call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

