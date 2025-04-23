Nelson police under investigation following death of man

The Independent Investigations Office of BC is examining the detachment's actions after a 25-year-old man died in January

Nelson police's response to a car accident that led to a man's death is being investigated by a provincial oversight body.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO), a civilian-led organization that investigates any death or serious harm involving the actions or in-actions of a police officer, announced April 23 it had opened an investigation into the Jan. 18 incident.

Police previously reported a 25-year-old Blewett resident died after his car left Highway 3A and went over a rock embankment near Nelson around midnight.

The IIO said the man was found dead the next morning, and is investigating the police's actions after the victim's family raised concerns about the detachment's response to the missing persons report as well as the search for the car.

A spokesperson for the IIO added the investigation includes both the Nelson RCMP detachment as well as the Nelson Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IIO at 1-855-446-8477 or by the contact form at iiobc.ca.