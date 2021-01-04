A real estate sign is pictured in Vancouver, B.C., on June, 12, 2018. The Canadian Real Estate Association is predicting that the national average home price will rise 9.1 per cent to $620,400 in 2021, in one of the most optimistic forecasts yet in the real estate sector. The real estate association says it expects home prices to either climb or remain steady in all regions across the country next year, citing economic improvements from the lows of the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward

Net worth of Canadians barely growing, according to new report

Just three out of 10 families reported being debt-free in 2019

Fewer Canadians will be debt-free during their retirement years, a new report suggests.

A survey of financial security among Canadians families finds fewer Canadians reported being debt-free during their retirement years, with the report noting that seniors were less likely to be debt-free during retirement than two decades ago.

Whereas almost 73 per cent of senior-led families reported being debt free in 1999, this rate has dropped to 56.7 per cent in 2019. About 12 per cent of senior-led families were also still paying a mortgage on their principal residence in 2019, compared with 6.6 per cent in 1999, as further evidence that the so-called Golden Years may not be so free of financial worries as many may believe. Almost 28 per cent of senior-led families reported also still owed a line of credit, carried a credit card balance from month to month or found themselves making installment payments on debt in 2019.

Looking at the broader picture, the median net worth of Canadian families was $329,900 in 2019 with families defined as two or more persons, as well as unattached individuals. Net worth appears as difference between family assets and debts. Notably, Canadians are finding it more difficult to increase their net worth.

According to the survey, the net worth of Canadian families rose 1.8 per cent per year from 2016 to 2019 on an annualized basis, a growth rate not large enough to be statistically significant.

RELATED: Canadian society is undergoing ‘rapid aging,’ says Statistics Canada

This point becomes clear when looking at rates of inflation, which outpaced the rise of net worth between 2016 and 2019 in 2018 (2.3 per cent) and 2019 (1.9 per cent). Accounting for inflation in 2016 (1.4 per cent) and 2017 (1.6), the average annual rate of inflation during this period was 1.8 per cent. In other words, inflation ate up any gains Canadians might have made.

By contrast, from 2012 to 2016, net worth grew 3.5 per cent per year. Corresponding inflation rates for 2012 (1.5 per cent), 2013 (0.9 per cent), 2014 (two per cent) and 2015 (1.1 per cent) were lower.

Housing remains the largest source of assets and the largest source of debt for Canadians. In 2019, just under 62 per cent of Canadian families reported a principal residence as an asset with a median value of $400,000, while just under 35 per cent reported holding a mortgage on their principal residence with a median outstanding value of $180,000.

Employer-sponsored pension plans (EPP) represented the second largest category of assets, as just over half of Canadian families reported having an EPP in 2019 with a median value of $164,900.

While about three out of 10 families reported being debt free in 2019, net worth varied by family type. Families who were renters, lone-parent families, younger families and unattached non-seniors reported lower net worth than others, with differences often significant.

Lone-parent families reported median net worth of $83,100 in 2019, while senior-led families reported the highest median net worth in 2019 with $840,900.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Finances

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Saanich dog owners have one month to renew their municipal pet licenses
Next story
8-year-old sworn in as member of Goldstream Hatchery

Just Posted

Two employees at Mayfair Shopping Centre have confirmed cases of COVID-19. (Submitted file photo)
Two employees at Mayfair Shopping Centre test positive for COVID

Individuals to follow all mandatory isolation, testing procedures before returning to work

The Capital Regional District warns of wastewater and stormwater overflow in McNeill Bay, as well as several other shorelines, after heavy rain on the weekend. (Black Press Media file photo)
Residents asked to avoid Saanich, Oak Bay shorelines after wastewater overflow

Heavy rain caused discharge and stormwater overflow

A real estate sign is pictured in Vancouver, B.C., on June, 12, 2018. The Canadian Real Estate Association is predicting that the national average home price will rise 9.1 per cent to $620,400 in 2021, in one of the most optimistic forecasts yet in the real estate sector. The real estate association says it expects home prices to either climb or remain steady in all regions across the country next year, citing economic improvements from the lows of the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward
Net worth of Canadians barely growing, according to new report

Just three out of 10 families reported being debt-free in 2019

The District of Saanich requires that dog licences be purchased annually for all pooches over the age of four months on or Feb. 1. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich dog owners have one month to renew their municipal pet licenses

Tags fee reduced if purchased by Feb. 1, required for all dogs over four months old

Julia Jupp, 8, has been busy volunteering at the Goldstream Hatchery during the pandemic. (Courtesy of Joscilyn Jupp)
8-year-old sworn in as member of Goldstream Hatchery

Julia Jupp has always wanted to be a marine biologist

A heron brings a twig back to its nest at the Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve in Chilliwack on March 18, 2015. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 is Bird Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 3 to 9

Bird Day, World Braille Day and I’m Not Going to Take it Anymore Day are all coming up this week

Crew transport bus at the Trans Mountain pipeline project work site in Burnaby, March 2020. (Trans Mountain)
B.C. restricts pipeline, dam restarts due to COVID-19 risk

Coastal GasLink, Trans Mountain, Rio Tinto, Site C slowed for holidays

Tape is shown on shelves preventing the sale of certain products at a pharmacy in Montreal, Sunday, January 3, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Canada surpasses 600,000 total cases of COVID-19

At least 15,865 people have died

Members of the Balisky family Chevey, left to right, Jewel, Wade, Fleur, Aubrey, Remington, Indya are shown in this handout image. Four people who died in a helicopter crash on New Year’s Day are being identified by loved ones as members of a strong and loving farm family from a small community in northern Alberta. The families of Wade Balisky, 45, and Aubrey Balisky, 37, say in a joint statement that they are grappling with the loss of the couple and two of their children, Jewel, 8, and Fleur, 2.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO
Alberta helicopter crash victims identified as parents, two children in family of seven

The family lived together in the small farming community of DeBolt, Alta.

Fire, ambulance and other emergency personnel were on hand dealing with an early-morning fire in Coombs on Jan. 3, 2021. (Peter McCully photo)
Early-morning blaze destroys Vancouver Island building, home

Nine fire departments called to battle the flames in Coombs

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) makes the save as Vegas Golden Knights’ William Karlsson (71) and Canucks’ Quinn Hughes (43) battle during NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff action on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. The NHL and the NHL Players’ Association have settled on a framework for the upcoming season, pending the approval of each side’s executive board and Canadian health officials. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Vancouver Canucks get the green light to play NHL games in B.C.

John Horgan announced the approval Sunday

FILE – A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Monday, May 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Feds weigh cutting COVID-19 sickness benefit for Canadians who have travelled

Questions about the sick-leave benefit were first raised over the weekend

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Mounties probe New Year’s Day homicide in Prince George

Identity of victim has not been revealed

Ahousaht First Nation.
Missing First Nations elder found dead near Tofino

Harry Lucas was found deceased near Tofino on Saturday

Most Read