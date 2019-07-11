‘Refugees aren’t prisoners’ reads one of the signs made at the poster-making night held by Liberty for Lights vigil organizer, Sara Ann Phillips. (Sara Philips/Facebook)

‘Never again is right now,’ say locals organizing a silent vigil to protest U.S. migrant detention

Friday’s event at the B.C. Legislature will be one of many around the world

Feelings of shock and helplessness led Sara Ann Phillips to plan Victoria’s Lights for Liberty Vigil to End Human Concentration Camps.

The event, planned for Friday, July 12, is part of a worldwide silent vigil for the migrants being held in U.S. detention centres.

She heard about the vigils by Lights for Liberty — a coalition dedicated to supporting human rights and democracy — and began searching for the closest event to attend but couldn’t find anything.

Phillips assumed she was looking in the wrong places until she realized no one had planned a vigil in Victoria. So, she started a Facebook event on Monday at midnight and began the process of getting the Victoria vigil registered on the Liberty for Lights website in time for July 12.

READ ALSO: Acting U.S. border boss quits amid uproar over migrant children

Phillips’ brother, Brendan Phillips, has been lending a hand. She contacted him on Tuesday and they’ve been working hard to organize the entire event in just a few days.

“This is about regular citizens around the world telling their governments that it’s time to take a stand against the inhumane treatment [in the U.S.],” notes Brendan.

Phillips, a registered psychiatric nurse who is currently on maternity leave, isn’t new to activism but she had never planned an event like this.

“The process has been empowering,” she says. It hasn’t been without challenges, but everyone has been helping out — even her children.

Phillips initially expected about three people to attend, but as of Thursday afternoon, 30 people had indicated they’d attend and 84 had marked that they were interested.

Brendan hopes the event will raise awareness and spark action.

“When there’s governments in the world that are dehumanizing groups of people, it’s important to take a stand,” he says.

READ ALSO: Five things to know about Canadian immigration detention centres

He also hopes to enlighten people when it comes to the scope of the issue.

The vigil is also meant to get the attention of governments around the world, says Phillips.

“This is an opportunity for Canadians to stand up and speak out about the atrocities at the U.S. [and] Mexico border,” she says. “Never again is right now.”

At 8:30 p.m., attendees will meet in front of the B.C Legislature building and light their candles at 9 p.m. with the rest of the world. So far, there are eight other vigils scheduled across Canada.

To learn more about the vigil, visit the event Facebook page or check the Lights for Liberty website.

@devonscarlett
devon.bidal@saanichnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
20 cats saved from abuse by network of B.C. animal rescues
Next story
Albino sturgeon with freakishly large nostrils reeled in from Fraser River

Just Posted

BC Ferries service contract included added funds for fare affordability, added routes

Province commits $32.5 million more in annual funding

UPDATE: City to look at options after BC Court of Appeal sides with plastic bag industry

Appeal Court Justice deems plastic bag ban bylaw invalid

District of Saanich staff will move into old Emily Carr library branch building in 2020

Work has begun to removed hazardous materials and prepare the building for renovations

Peninsula foodbank at ‘all-time low’

House of Lily Koi step in with $2,480 donation to help dwindling food stocks

Disloyalty has its privileges in Sooke

Restaurant promotion is good for business while generating smiles

VIDEO: Students review use of purple dye at frosh events after Health Canada warning

Products that contain gentian violet were linked to an increased risk of cancer

POLL: Should there be more incentives for people to purchase electric bicycles?

Drivers who hand over the keys to their old gas-guzzler to get… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Emma Banner’s off-centre style woodwork on display at Sooke Fine Arts Show

Art show runs from July 26 to Aug. 5

B.C. family sees financial and emotional toll in childhood cancer treatment

Mother of three-year-old Ella discovered EI only allows for 35 weeks despite two years of chemo

Ex-BCTF president asks judge to dismiss anti-SOGI trustee’s defamation suit

First test of what’s known as anti-SLAPP legislation in B.C.

Albino sturgeon with freakishly large nostrils reeled in from Fraser River

Same large sturgeon was caught and tagged in same spot near Yale two years ago

Masked suspects spend an hour drilling unsuccessfully into bank wall in Nanaimo

Nanaimo RCMP seek tips on July 2 incident at north-end Scotiabank

Scientists uncover new DNA details about ancient trees on Vancouver Island

UBC team sampled trees in Carmanah Walbran Provincial Park to see how they mutate over time

Most Read