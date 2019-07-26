Never-before-seen footage shows B.C. fugitives days ago at store in Meadow Lake, Sask.

New visuals come as investigators continue a nationwide hunt for Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky

Investigators have released new surveillance footage of the two wanted men from Port Alberni, taken before they were named as suspects in three homicides in northern B.C.

RCMP released the footage publicly on Friday, showing Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, walking through a hardware store in Meadow Lake, Sask. The two were spotted there on Sunday, and then twice in Gillam, Man., on Monday.

Later, police in Cold Lake, Alta., confirmed a sighting of the pair on that Sunday as well.

“At approximately 9:30 a.m., a north end resident of Cold Lake observed a vehicle stuck on a trail behind their residence,” police said in a news release. “Two younger males were observed outside of a Toyota RAV4. The resident assisted the pair in getting unstuck and they continued on their way after a short, unremarkable interaction.”

They said the man only realized it was Schmegelsky and McLeod when he was on social media later that night.

READ MORE: Police start going door-to-door in hunt for B.C. fugitives who may have left Manitoba

The new nformation comes as investigators continue in their nationwide hunt for the men who are facing second-degree murder charges in the killing of 64-year-old Leonard Dyck, a UBC lecturer in Vancouver who was found on July 19 at a Highway 37 pullout near Dease Lake. Police have not revealed how he died.

The men are also wanted in connection to the double homicide of tourist couple Chynna Deese, of North Carolina, and Lucas Fowler, of Australia, who’d been discovered shot to death days earlier, on July 15, south of Liard Hot Springs. No charges have been laid in their deaths.

TIMELINE: More than a week after 3 killed in northern B.C., suspect teens still at large

Mounties have begun going door-to-door in Gillam and the Fox Lake Cree Nation.

“Our investigators are also exploring the possibility that the suspects may have inadvertently received assistance in leaving the area,” Cpl. Julie Courchaine said in a news briefing.

McLeod and Schmegelsky are considered armed and dangerous. If spotted, do not approach them, and call 911 immediately.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.