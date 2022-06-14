New $40-million elementary school coming to south Langford

Students expected to be welcomed in three years

Two years after the province and the Sooke School District purchased the land for a new elementary school in south Langford, the almost 500-seat school has now been funded.

The province announced Tuesday it approved $39.6 million for a new elementary school to be built in the Latoria neighbourhood. The Sooke School District has committed to putting another $1 million toward the construction.

The school will include a neighbourhood learning centre, which will be for community uses like child care. Elevators and accessible gender-neutral washrooms are also part of the design. The school is expected to be ready for students in the fall of 2025.

“This new school in Langford will be a space that fosters a sense of community and belonging, and it will meet the needs of a diverse group of students now and for future generations,” Education and Child Care Minister Jennifer Whiteside said in the funding announcement.

The province said both the construction and the school’s operation will focus on reducing emissions. It will be built with mass timber and include heat pumps, thick exterior wall insulation and unit ventilators that the province said will help lower the school’s overall carbon emissions.

In 2020, the province and SD62 put $7.7 million and $1 million, respectively, toward purchasing six acres of land at Latoria Road and Klahanie Drive in anticipation of the new elementary school.

SD62 board chair Ravi Parmar said the site will be a welcome addition to one of B.C.’s fastest-growing communities.

“The Sooke School District is delighted with the announcement of a new elementary school in south Latoria that will support the ever-growing enrolment of students in Langford,” he said.

Premier John Horgan, who’s also the MLA for Langford-Juan de Fuca, said the new school will help keep class sizes small.

“Every year, we see more and more families moving to Langford to raise their children, and we are supporting this growing community by building good schools close to home.”

