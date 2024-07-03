New $7M Duncan urgent and primary care centre expected in late 2025

Facility added to the 7 UPCCs already operating within the Island Health region

Duncan will soon be getting a new $7-million urgent and primary care centre.

B.C.’s Minister of Health Adrian Dix was at the construction site of the centre at 940 Government St. on July 2 to make the official announcement about the 10,000 sq. ft. facility, which will provide urgent and episodic primary care with extended hours, as well as longitudinal primary care services.

He said the 80 primary care centres that are currently in operation across B.C. are significant steps forward in the province’s health infrastructure.

There are currently seven UPCCs operating in the Island Health region.

“It’s important that everyone can access primary care, even outside of regular hours, as not everyone can easily step away from work, school or other priorities during the day,” Dix said.

“Cowichan’s new UPCC will mark a significant step forward in addressing this challenge and makes it easier for people to access health care. This centre will be vital for rural communities, ensuring no one is left without essential care when they need it most, including youth and those in vulnerable situations.”

The UPCC will provide same-day care for people who need support for their health concerns within 12 to 24 hours, but do not require an emergency department visit.

Conditions such as sprains, cuts, high fevers and minor infections are appropriate for treatment at the UPCC.

The centre will be available to people who do not have a primary-care provider, as well as people with an urgent need who are not able to access their provider within 12 to 24 hours.

The facility will have a patient-waiting room, reception, medication, point-of-care testing area, staff work and meeting rooms.

Once fully staffed, the UPCC will have approximately 30 full-time employees, including family physicians, nurse practitioners, registered nurses, social workers, mental-health clinicians and clinical support staff.

It's expected the facility will open its doors in late 2025.

The B.C. government’s strategy to get medical care to people without a family doctor, as the doctor shortage in the province deepens, has begun to focus on establishing more urgent and primary-care centres in recent years.

Dix pointed out that having state-of-the-art medical facilities in Cowichan, including the new $1.4-billion Cowichan District Hospital that is also under construction, as well as the new UPCC will be integral in recruiting and retaining medical staff in the community.

Operated by Island Health, the Cowichan UPCC is a collaboration between Island Health, the Ministry of Health, Cowichan Primary Care Network, Indigenous communities and organizations and the Cowichan Division of Family Practice.

“We are pleased that construction on Cowichan’s new urgent and primary care centre is now underway,” said Leah Hollins, board chair at Island Health.

“This UPCC will provide residents with timely access to integrated, comprehensive, culturally safe and trauma-informed primary care.”