New accessible amenities unveiled along Victoria’s Dallas Road waterfront

Victoria resident and accessibility consultant Steve Bertrand accesses the rocky beach off Dallas Road. (Photo courtesy of City of Victoria)

New amenities along Dallas Road and Memorial Crescent have been added to help make outdoor recreation more accessible and safe for gatherings.

Improvements and installations by the City of Victoria include a seasonal beach mat for wheelchair access to the Dallas Road rock beach, a 20-foot-long picnic table with six wheelchair places, a new public plaza and sidewalk on the west side of Ross Bay Cemetery, new curb cuts, crosswalks and accessible parking stalls.

The asset renewal project was completed in coordination with the Capital Regional District’s Wastewater Treatment Project, and builds capacity as part of the implementation of the city’s accessibility framework. That 2020 initiative has a goal of providing more accessible facilities and services through all aspects of city planning. Over 19,000 residents of Victoria live with one or more disabilities, according to a city release.

“Dallas Road is more than a popular recreation spot; it’s an iconic destination that should be welcoming for all residents and visitors to enjoy, especially during the pandemic when accessible, safe spaces to gather are limited,” Mayor Lisa Helps said.

“Removing barriers and adding inclusive public amenities like the harvest table and beach ramp are small improvements that go a long way to creating inclusive recreation spaces where everyone can experience the simple joy of taking in the view at a picnic table or cooling down at the water on a hot summer’s day.”

