New appointment-based medical clinic opening in Qualicum Beach

Location starting with 500 patients this March in Parksville and Qualicum Beach

The new Care2Talk Health-plus clinic in Qualicum Beach will open some time in March 2025.

Jordan Schley, founder and CEO of Care2Talk, said Health+ will offer both in-person and virtual appointments.

“We offer it virtually across Western Canada and we’re doing an in-person clinic in Qualicum Beach, so we’ll be doing a hybrid model of in-person care and virtual care out of our location in Qualicum," Schley said. “About 90 per cent of things can be done virtual but then we can do in-person, more for the elder folks in Qualicum."

The clinic will be located at the corner of Beach Road and First Avenue, according to Schley. It will serve people in both Parksville and Qualicum Beach.

Once it reaches full capacity, he expects they will have approximately 3,000 patients.

“We’re starting out with 500,” Schley said. The clinic will be appointment based, rather than a walk-in system.

Care2Talk was created during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and started as a communication platform. Schley's grandpa was feeling lonely and disconnected, but found traditional digital communication tools hard to use.

Schley created a simplified, senior-friendly tablet interface for him to use and soon there was a demand for this kind of service. As Care2Talk grew, it added a healthcare network to its platform.

The PQB location will be the second of its in-person facilities, with another located in Victoria.

Schley anticipates the clinic will open in mid-to-late March. “We’re accepting new patients and yeah it’s just good for the community, all around.”

Residents can visit https://www.care2talk.io/ to sign up.