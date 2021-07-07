New barriers prevent left turns on Malahat near new SkyWalk

Safety improvements have been installed on the Trans Canada Highway near Bamberton in preparation for the opening of the new Malahat Skywalk (pictured) on July 15. (File graphic)

The new Malahat SkyWalk has prompted the provincial government to restrict left turns to and from the highway with new barriers that will mean SkyWalk visitors have to take the long way around.

These barriers, installed near Bamberton, are intended to increase safety for people travelling the corridor, as well as those visiting the new Malahat SkyWalk attraction.

The Malahat SkyWalk development is opening later this month at 901 Trans-Canada Hwy., and is expected to be a major tourist attraction.

The SkyWalk owners estimate it will likely draw more than 200,000 people per year wanting to take in scenic views of the Saanich Inlet and Saanich Peninsula.

With the opening of the new attraction, the already heavily travelled highway is expected to see a significant increase in traffic.

As an immediate interim safety improvement, median barrier pickets (like those seen at Goldstream) have been installed to restrict left turns in and out of the existing U-turn facility and access to the SkyWalk.

Given the increasing traffic volumes, for the safety of all highway users, the Ministry of Transporation and Infrastructure determined it was safest to have people drive approximately five kilometres north to the Bamberton interchange to use the existing U-turn route to return south.

Southbound travellers wanting to access the SkyWalk will be able to follow signs to the existing U-turn facility at the Malahat Chalet.

Drivers are reminded to check DriveBC.ca for the most up-to-date information before travel, and to obey construction zone speed limits and the direction of traffic control personnel.

Traffic