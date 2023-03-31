New BC Conservative leader John Rustad says nobody will ‘outwork’ him

Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad is the new leader of the Conservative Party of BC, the party announced Friday. (Photo courtesy ofJohn Lehmann)

The Conservative Party of BC has announced Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad as their new leader — 43 days after he joined the party after nearly two decades with the BC Liberals.

Rustad — who technically remains an independent MLA, but described himself as B.C.’s only Conservative MLA — had sat with the BC Liberals until Aug. 2022, when BC Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon kicked him of caucus for publicly questioning human-caused climate change.

Rustad ran unopposed for the leadership of his new party and replaces former leader Trevor Bolin, who had assumed the role of interim leader in early March.

Rustad, who has been the MLA Nechako Lakes since 2009 after first being elected in 2005, promised in a statement that nobody will outwork him.

“I’m going to be focused, I am going to be relentless, and I am going to bring the fight to the woke NDP and Liberals who think that they should get to limit your job prospects, deny your freedom, gatekeep your healthcare, spend your money, tell you how to raise your children and reduce your public safety by having compassion for criminals instead of their victims,” he said.

These comments echo the populist tone of Rustad’s announcement that he would running for the leadership of the party, when he expressed sympathy for the Freedom Convoy and called himself ‘proudly pro-freedom.’

But his statement also tried to build a bridge to First Nations in stressing his credentials as former minister of Indigenous Affairs and Reconciliation. He said in that role he signed more than 400 agreements with First Nations.

“These agreements brought tens of thousands of jobs to B.C. and brought thousands of families out of poverty,” he said. “Failure wasn’t an option then and it isn’t an option now.”

Once instrumental in the early history of B.C., provincial Conservatives have gone through various changes over the years, winning a mere 35,902 votes, or 1.91 per cent, across 19 ridings in the 2020 provincial election.

But the party has the potential to play spoiler to the detriment of BC Liberals in competitive ridings.

Consider Abbotsford-Mission, where Conservative Trevor Hamilton won almost eight per cent of the vote. NDP Minister of Agriculture Pam Alexis won that riding by less than three per cent against BC Liberal incumbent Simon Gibson.

An even closer riding was Vernon-Monashee, where New Democrat Harwinder Sandhu edged out incumbent BC Liberal Eric Foster by less than 1.5 per cent with the Conservative Kyle Delfing having won nearly 13 per cent.

