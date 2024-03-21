New B.C. polls sees NDP in lead but Conservatives surging within six points

Mainstreet poll points to NDP majority and a strong Conservative opposition

From government to a complete political outsider in less than eight years?

A new poll shows the Conservative Party of Party within six per cent of the governing BC-NDP

These findings emerge in a new poll from Mainstreet Research released Thursday (March 21) after being conducted on March 18-19.

It finds that 40 per cent of decided voters would vote for the provincial New Democrats if an election were to be held today. The Conservative Party of BC under John Rustad would receive 34 per cent of the vote, more than twice the 15 per cent BC United under Kevin Falcon would receive. BC Greens under Sonia Furstenau would receive 10 per cent.

RELATED: B.C. NDP still leading Conservatives, BC United by double-digit margin

These figures confirm the continuing surge of the provincial Conservatives, largely at the expense of BC United.

This points also shines through in the analysis of Quito Maggi, president and chief executive officer of Mainstreet Research.

“The (provincial) numbers are interesting and continue to suggest that the BC United rebrand experiment is a failure,” he said. “This is our first snapshot of BC of 2024 and is consistent with our last BC poll of 2023 that showed BC United in third. As voters come closer to an election, that support continues to erode benefiting both the NDP and the BC Conservatives.”