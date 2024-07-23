New blaze near Shetland Creek wildfire prompts evacuation alerts

Finney Creek wildfire is at north end of Hat Creek Valley, which is already under threat from Shetland Creek fire to the south

A new fire reported late on Monday (July 22) has already grown to 10 hectares in size, and is close to the Shetland Creek wildfire near Ashcroft.

The Finney Creek wildfire was reported just after 8 p.m. on July 22. It is located on Hat Creek Road off Highway 99, and prompted the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) to issue evacuation alerts for two addressed properties on Highway 99.

The Finney Creek fire is burning at the northern end of Hat Creek Valley. The southern end is under threat from the Shetland Creek wildfire, which as of Tuesday (July 23) was estimated at 19,941.6 hectares.

Structure protection personnel from the BC Wildfire Service have been working in the southern part of Hat Creek Valley and in nearby Venables Valley to install and maintain structure protection apparatus on buildings. Heavy equipment is continuing to construct a guard tying into Blue Earth Lake and extending northwest to Hat Creek Valley, in order to keep the fire east of Hat Creek Valley.

Construction of a contingency guard to the north of the Shetland Creek fire is starting on Tuesday. It will go from Hat Creek Valley and push east towards Cornwall Hills Provincial Park.

On Monday, ground personnel and aviation resources worked to slow the rate of spread where an area of the containment line was challenged in south Venables Valley. Crews remained on-site overnight to action hotspots.

The TNRD has completed preliminary damage assessments within the Saranagati Village community in Venables Valley, which was evacuated on the evening of July 17 because of the rapid growth of the Shetland Creek wildfire. The preliminary assessment has confirmed that around 20 structures have been lost, including six primary residences, but this number could change due to continued fire activity.

The TNRD is working with a community liaison person to ensure that impacted residents are informed about the next steps in recovery.

On the south flank of the fire, near Spences Bridge, crews are supporting heavy equipment operations as they construct a fire guard along Murray Creek. The guard connects with Rannie Pit Road and will push through the Twaal Valley above Spences Bridge.

The Shetland Creek fire prompted more evacuation orders and alerts on Monday. The TNRD placed several properties on Highway 1 north of Spences Bridge on evacuation order, and also issued an order for an area extending along the Thompson River south of Ashcroft.

The District of Logan Lake placed a small area at the extreme west of the district beside the Thompson River on evacuation order. The area contains infrastructure used by the nearby Highland Valley copper mine, but no residences, and is some 50 kilometres from the town of Logan Lake.

The Cook's Ferry Indian Band placed more areas on evacuation order. The alerts and orders in place from the Villages of Ashcroft and Cache Creek, as well as the Oregon Jack Band and the Ashcroft Band, remain unchanged, as do previous alerts and orders issued by the TNRD.

For information about evacuation orders and alerts, go to the Emergency Info BC website at https://www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca/, or check the website/social media channel of the relevant local government/First Nation.

A reception centre for evacuees has been set up in Merritt at the Merritt Civic Centre (1950 Mamette Avenue, Merritt) and is open from noon to 8 p.m. daily. Evacuees can also access the online Evacuee Registration and Assistance tool at ess.gov.bc.ca, or call 1-844-537-7377.

The province has activated a new digital self-service option for evacuees who need to register for Emergency Support Services. Evacuees can register for ESS in person at a reception centre, and can also register online if they prefer. The province has also introduced an electronic funds transfer option, so that evacuees can have funds transferred directly to their bank account, rather than having to collect vouchers in person at a reception centre.

The TNRD has security in place in current order areas within TNRD boundaries. Evacuated residents are able to request access to their properties for urgent reasons by phoning the Emergency Operations Centre at (250) 377-7188 (toll-free 1-866-377-7188) in order to make a request for access.

Ashcroft Fire Rescue is making regular patrols through the southern edge of the village's boundaries (Oregon Jack Road) in order to assess fire behaviour, direction, and speed. As of 9:30 p.m. on Monday, the fire had not crossed Oregon Jack Road.

Firefighters from Ashcroft assisted forestry crews with the installation of structural protection equipment at structures on the Ashcroft Ranch property. The structures are 7.5 kilometres from the fire line.

A BC Wildfire Service staging area has been set up on Oregon Jack Road just off Highway 1, which remains closed between Spences Bridge and Ashcroft. Cattle that were brought down out of the path of the Shetland Creek fire are being held in a pen near the staging grounds, and a fire guard has been constructed around it for extra protection.

For more information about wildfires in the province, visit the BC Wildfire Service website. For information about highway conditions and closures, go to the DriveBC website at www.drivebc.ca.