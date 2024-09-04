New 'building block' designs aim to speed up housing construction in B.C.

The province unveiled new standardized designs meant to lower costs for people building small-scale, multi-unit housing.

The new designs are described as "building blocks" that can be mixed an matched for up to three storeys, with options for duplexes, triplexes, quadplexes and townhouse designs, a news release said Wednesday (Sept. 4). There are also designs for additional dwelling units, such as laneway homes and a "fully adaptable cottage suitable for aging in place."

The building block customization includes three steps: a base, one or two upper floors and a roof. The base design includes options for either with or without a garage. The upper floors have options for two bedrooms or two bedrooms plus a study and there are four options for the roof.

In total, there are seven different concepts for small-scale, multi-unit homes and three concepts for accessory dwellings. The designs are free and available to the public.

Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon said set housing designs mean that people will be able to build homes in their communities "faster than ever before."

Each design complies with the 2024 B.C. Building Code, the ministry added.

Last fall, the province said it was looking to select a consultant to create a selection of standardized designs for small-scale, multi-uniit homes. The plan was for the designs to be adopted by local governments and offered to builders and homeowners “at a significantly below-market cost to expedite permitting and development.”