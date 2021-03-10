New bus shelter installation impacts Blanshard Street traffic near Whole Foods Market

The installation of a new BC Transit bus shelter at Blanshard Street and Ravine Way impacted traffic on March 10. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Traffic outside Uptown Shopping Centre is currently impacted by the installation of a new bus stop shelter at the intersection of Blanshard Street and Ravine Way.

Contractors are working to assemble the new BC Transit shelter and benches outside Whole Foods Market. Work began Wednesday morning and is expected to be completed by end of day.

The right-hand lane and bike lane on Blanshard Street are closed down in the area just south of Ravine Way while crews work. Temporary signs direct drivers to move around the construction site and share the lane with cyclists.

