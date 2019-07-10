New campaign aims to promote TV and film production on South Vancouver Island

A sign in Langford directs crews during the filming of a Hallmark TV Movie in April. The Vancouver Island South Film and Media Commission is launching a campaign called ‘We Love Film Too’ to promote the Greater Victoria region “as a production centre for film and television productions from around the globe.” (File Photo)

With TV and film production at an all-time high in B.C., the local industry is pushing for more of it to take place on South Vancouver Island.

The Vancouver Island South Film and Media Commission (VISFMC) is launching a campaign called ‘We Love Film Too’ to promote the region “as a production centre for film and television productions from around the globe.”

In a media release, the commission says last year the television, film and digital media industry employed 65,000 B.C. residents and brought $3 billion of direct spending into the provincial economy.

“With production at an all-time high in the province, there is no better time to celebrate and grow the sustainable creative sector for the CRD municipalities we serve and promote,” VISFMC stated.

The organization’s new campaign has a three-tiered advertising target including a mission to “grow the local crew base by supporting new training opportunities.”

Film commissioner Kathleen Gilbert said Camosun College’s upcoming training program for film workers is a great start to that goal.

“With 25 productions choosing to film in the Capital Region last year and this year looking to be just as busy, we are always struggling to assist producers with local hires,” she said. “Increasing the number of available trained crew will help us in landing more productions.”

The commission will also encourage homeowners to sign up for the Online Locations database, where their house can be used as a filming location.

“We are always looking for new homes and businesses to add to our location database,” Gilbert said. “Your home does not have to be a mansion to be in the movies. In fact, most of the requests we get from location scouts are for regular looking homes. A typical Fairfield character home and newer homes on cul-de-sacs are always in demand.”

And finally, VISFMC is seeking more businesses to join its ‘film-friendly business campaign.’ Businesses that agree to “deal fairly with film production companies” will receive a ‘film-friendly business’ designation and a window decal identifying them as such.

Gilbert said, “when film crews are shopping or doing businesses in the CRD they will be encouraged to patronize these businesses.”

VISFMC is hosting a celebratory event on the steps of the BC Legislature on July 10 at 11 a.m. The event will include “a surprise filmic flair” and short speeches form industry and community leaders.

