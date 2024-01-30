New CAO introduced to Metchosin as it faces series of tax hikes

Metchosin’s new CAO Bob Payette arrives amidst the district’s 5-year financial plan

Bob Payette has settled into his new role as Metchosin’s chief administrative officer (CAO) seamlessly since he started working on Jan. 8.

The new CAO always planned to return to Greater Victoria. It’s where he and his wife were married and both graduated from the University of Victoria.

“Our long-term goal was always to get back to Victoria, and over the past 10 years, I’ve been working towards that goal, and I had an opportunity this year to get to Metchosin, based on their hiring process, which maybe was a couple of years sooner than I thought I would be able to get to the Island.”

Before taking up the position, Payette worked as CAO for the District of Barriere and has worked with several local governments in B.C. and Alberta. His areas of expertise include parks and recreation, community development, and protective services. Payette also got familiar with Greater Victoria after spending time in the navy, and then working for the federal government.

Hiring a CAO has been a part of the increase to the municipal portion of Metchosin’s 2023 and 2024 budget. The direct cost of hiring a new CAO was listed as $78,801 in the 2024 budget, which has a 2.16 per cent tax impact. Six months of Payette’s wages were budgeted in 2023 and carried over into this year.

According to Metchosin’s 2023 tax brief, the municipal portion of the tax bill amounts to approximately 33.3 per cent of residential property. This means in 2023 property taxes increased by 10.3 per cent.

Metchosin’s 2023 budget increase is the first in the district’s 2023 to 2027 financial plan. The height of the tax spike in the five-year plan is expected to be in 2026 at a 21.6 per cent tax increase, followed by a 20.6 per cent increase in 2027.

READ MORE: Metchosin residents facing double-digit property tax increases for 5 years: report

However, Payette explained part of the reason not only Metchosin’s, but local municipalities have had increased budgets is due to the pandemic.

“We’re not 100 per cent sure why that phenomenon happened, but it has a lot to do with logistics. Time that it takes to get things done in the last couple of years. Staffing requirements have changed slightly, service levels and service expectations of residents have changed,” said Payette. “So all of that put together, not just in Metchosin, but in most municipalities in B.C. have triggered a larger increase in the expenses of a municipality versus the revenues.”

The impacts of COVID-19 were reflected fiscally in Metchosin’s 11.7 per cent tax increase to cover a $385,000 spending deficit in 2023. Policing was the largest estimated cost increase budgeted for $800,000 in 2023. Since 2020, Metchosin’s population has increased to more than 5,000 people which means the district is now responsible for policing costs.

Although Payette has arrived in Metchosin during a large tax hike, he’s still thrilled to get back to his roots in Greater Victoria. Residents will have an opportunity to meet Payette on Jan. 31 at a small reception starting at 5:30 p.m.

-With files from Bailey Moreton

READ MORE: ‘Give until your tank runs dry’ – View Royal Mayor Sid Tobias reflects on his time in office