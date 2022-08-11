New capital bylaw supports Greater Victoria’s health care infrastructure

$6.7 million will be invested in minor capital and equipment projects

The Capital Regional Hospital District board has approved a capital bylaw authorizing $6.7 million in funding for health care minor capital and equipment projects in the region.

Funding for minor capital projects and equipment purchases was identified in the 2022 CRHD budget approved back in March.

“We are proud to invest in the health of our region by contributing to projects that are important to Island Health,” CRHD board chair Denise Blackwell in a news release. “The projects that we fund enhance patient care and safety for residents by sustaining and upgrading the region’s health care infrastructure and assets.”

The CRHD partnered with Island Health to create a list of minor capital projects and equipment purchases based on priority needs of health-care facilities in the region.

A total of $3.7 million of approved funding will be allocated for minor capital projects – valued between $100,000 and $2 million – while $2.9 million will go towards equipment purchases identified by Island Health and Mount St. Mary Hospital.

Minor capital projects help maintain health infrastructure by improving the region’s existing health-care facilities. Improvements typically range from replacement of aging or failing building systems, to renovations for accommodating changes in service delivery and responding to technological advances.

More information can be found in the CRHD 2022 Financial Plan.

