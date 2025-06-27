New measles cases confirmed in Kelowna, Salmon Arm, Kamloops, Nelson

Interior Health is offering a measles catch-up clinic on Saturday, July 5, at the Interior Health building in Kelowna

Measles infections continue to spread across the province, with Interior Health reporting five total new cases identified at the Kelowna General Hospital emergency department, Salmon Arm, Kamloops (2) and the Nelson area.

One case in Kamloops was previously identified by Interior Health on June 24, and the remaining 4 were announced on June 26.

Since January, more than 50 measles cases have been reported in across the province, and the rate of transmission appears to be accelerating. The B.C. Centre for Disease Control reports that more than 20 new cases have been identified since June 19.

Locations with identified cases in the Interior Health region include Kamloops, Kelowna, Salmon Arm and the Nelson area. There are also active cases of the virus in the Fraser and Northern Health Regions, including Chilliwack, Surrey, Victoria and Tsawwassen.

The B.C. Centre for Disease control has identified a faith-based gathering at the Splatsin Centre in Enderby on June 7 and 8 as an exposure location. The health region has also identified several locations in Kamloops and one in Sparwood as exposure locations.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that is spread through the air and infected surfaces. People can become infected by breathing in droplets or touching objects contaminated with the virus.

Those who may have been exposed and develop symptoms should seek medical attention.

If you develop symptoms of measles, please call 811 for an initial assessment. If you need immediate medical attention, call before arriving at the health-care facility and wear a mask when indoors.

Symptoms of the viral infection include: fever, dry cough, runny nose, red eyes and a rash that usually starts on the face and spreads rapidly down to the rest of the body.

The rash typically lasts for four to seven days. There may also be small white spots inside the mouth. Symptoms of infection can begin up to 21 days after a person is exposed to the measles virus.

Measles is a serious illness that can also lead to complications including pneumonia, encephalitis (swelling of the brain), and death.

People who are most at risk of infection are those who are completely unvaccinated against the disease, including children under one year of age.

If you may have been exposed and have not previously been infected or are unvaccinated, are immunocompromised, have an exposed child under one year of age, or are pregnant, call 1-855-549-6364 and leave a message. The Interior Health communicable disease team will review your vaccine history, determine your immunity to measles, and provide recommendations.

Measles immunization records can be accessed through Health Gateway. Parents can set up and access records for children under 12 years old and clients 12 and over can set up their own Health Gateway account at healthgateway.gov.bc.ca/.

Interior Health is offering a measles vaccine catch-up clinic on Saturday July 5, at the Interior Health building at 505 Doyle Street in Kelowna. Call a Central Okanagan Health Centre to book an appointment for vaccinations. In Kelowna call 250-469-7070 Ext 12001. For an appointment in Kelowna's Rutland neighbourhood call 250-980-4825, and in West Kelowna call 250-980-5150.

For additional information on measles, visit HealthLink BC.