New CEO in place for B.C.’s Tolko Industries

Pino Pucci takes over from Brad Thorlakson

There’s a new man at the head of a B.C. lumber giant.

Pino Pucci assumes the role of president and CEO of Vernon-based Tolko Industries. He takes over from Brad Thorlakson, who has transitioned to the role of executive chair of the board.

Thorlakson served 14 years as president/CEO, and has spent more than 40 years with the company his grandfather, Harold Thorlakson, founded.

Pucci joined Tolko in 2015 as vice president, sales, marketing and logistics, leading the implementation and growth of the company’s customer-centric distribution network across North America. With 35 years of industry experience, his innovative approach to leadership continues to inspire and challenge his teams to be their best and deliver results.

“Pino’s unwavering commitment to safety, people and values have him well positioned to lead Tolko into the future,” said Brad. “Tolko will remain a private, family-owned business and the family remains committed to the long-term success of the company.”

Pucci was appointed chief operating officer in September 2023. In that period, he prioritized listening and engaging with operational employees across the business, introducing Tolko’s new five-year strategy and becoming more familiar with Tolko’s production workforce, teams and assets.

“I’m honoured to build upon the generational legacy of the Thorlakson family,” said Pucci. “For over 65 years we’ve maintained a strong customer and people focus. This, coupled with Tolko’s values, have been the foundation of our success and are what will lead us moving forward.”

