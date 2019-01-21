New childcare in Langford looking for toddlers and teachers

Willowbrae Academy puts an emphasis on healthy living habits

  • Jan. 21, 2019 9:45 a.m.
  • News

Rick Stiebel/News staff

An innovative approach to combining technology with healthy living habits form the framework of a new childcare centre on the West Shore.

Willowbrae Academy will be open in about a week, said Hal Johnson, spokesperson for the network of Willowbrae Academies in Canada and the United States.

Although there are currently spaces available for toddlers, infant care is delayed at this time, Johnson said. “Getting teachers in B.C. is a challenge at the moment,” he noted.

RELATED: Dozens of parents scramble for daycare after owner of Langford-location bails

Willowbrae Academy had initially planned to open in September 2018, but had to deal with a number of problems that caused delays. All of the issues with payments to contractors and refunds to parents who had paid registration deposits have been dealt with, Johnson confirmed. About half of of the 15 parents who signed up last summer have returned. The new owner of the Langford location on Veterans Memorial Parkway also has a Willowbrae Academy in New Westminster that is doing so well he’s in the process of expanding, Johnson said. “(The Langford location) is a great opportunity for him,” he added.

“Our whole focus is on introducing children and their families to physical fitness and healthy living. We emphasize educating parents about the best approach to that.”

Parents receive a detailed email report every day at 5 p.m. that details what their child ate, what they learned and what activities they were involved in, Johnson explained. Wayne Cochrane, the owner of Willowbrae Academies, has an extensive background in information technology, and has created an App that allows parents to observe their child on security cameras throughout the day that are specific to each child, Johnson explained.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

