New childcare spaces coming soon as residents move into affordable housing in Langford

The redevelopment of the Pacifica Housing complex at Oak Park on Goldstream Avenue includes a four-storey building in the first phase, which will add 64 homes in varying configurations to the affordable rental housing pool in Langford. (Rendering courtesy Pacifica Housing)

New residents are settling into 80 new homes in Langford.

Phase two of Oak Park redevelopment on Goldstream Avenue includes a mix of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom units and will soon feature 36 new licensed childcare spaces.

Expected to open mid-2021, the full-time childcare spaces will allow for 12 infants and 24 kids between the ages of three and five.

“Everyone deserves a place to call home,” said Premier John Horgan, MLA for Langford-Juan de Fuca, in a statement. “These new affordable homes will give more families in Langford secure housing with on-site child care in their home community.”

Operated by Pacifica Housing, these units are available to people of varying income levels. Sixteen units are for people with low incomes (seniors or others on fixed incomes or receiving income assistance) and they range in price from $375 (studio) to $660 (three-bedroom units). Forty units are rent geared to income (for people with low to moderate incomes) with rents ranging from $723 (studio) to $1,276 (three-bedroom). And 24 units will be market rentals ranging in price from $1,100 (studio) to $1,975 (three-bedroom).

Construction on the second phase began in October 2019 after completion of the initial phase in 2018. Combined, both phases have added 153 new affordable units.

The project was funded through the province’s community housing fund and the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation-BC Bilateral Agreement’s Canada Community Housing Initiative, in partnership with Pacifica Housing and the City of Langford.

