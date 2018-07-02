New complex under construction in Saanich at regional crossroads

OTTO complex caters to a wide range of groups

A residential complex currently under construction near the corner of McKenzie Avenue and Saanich Road offers diversity in more than one way.

Known as the OTTO, the complex offers 59 units — 53 studios and condominiums, and six townhouses. But if this sounds rather straight forward, their respective floor plans vary significantly.

“There is almost no two units alike,” said Margie Shenduk, director of operations for Casman, when asked about the complex which features 26 different floor plans.

This diversity also appears in other areas. Prices range from $265,000 for studios through the high $400,000s for condominiums to the high $600,000 for the townhouses.

This range reflects the diverse target audience. It includes singles, recently divorced individuals, young families, and older individuals, who are looking to downsize, said Shenduk.

The complex has also drawn interest from parents of future university students, as the complex lies on a direct transit route to the university, as well individuals, who have purchased units for the purpose of renting them to university students, said Shenduk.

“There will be a complete mix of demographics,” she said.

One reason for this diversity is the location of the complex. Its grants future residents easy access to shopping at Saanich Centre on Quadra Street. Also within walking distance lie Swan Lake Christmas Hill Nature Sanctuary and two cycling trails — Lochside Regional Trail and Galloping Goose Regional Trail.

“If you are a cycling commuter, it’s basically at the intersection of everything,” she said.

Looking at the larger picture, the complex is part and parcel of growing density along the McKenzie Avenue corridor, a major regional transportation route. As such, the complex is close to other regional hubs, while remaining affordable to younger demographics.

As of this writing, 90 per cent of units have sold. Construction is continuing through 2018 with completion scheduled in spring 2019.

For Shenduk, that moment will not just be a professional highlight, but also a personal one.

“I’m going to live there,” she said. “I’m really excited about it.”

