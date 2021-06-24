New COVID-19 cases on Vancouver Island by local health area for the week of June 13-19. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control image)

New COVID-19 cases on Vancouver Island by local health area for the week of June 13-19. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control image)

New COVID-19 cases on the Island drop back down

23 new cases last week after 51 the week before

There were only half as many COVID-19 cases on Vancouver Island last week as there were the week before.

New data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control showed that there were 23 new COVID-19 cases on Vancouver Island during the week of June 13-19, down from 51 new cases the previous week.

Greater Nanaimo and Greater Victoria saw the most new cases with six each and there were five new cases in Cowichan Valley South.

So far this week there have been 12 new cases, with nine on the central Island, two on the south Island and one on the north Island.

There are two COVID-19 patients in critical care on the Island and three others hospitalized.

“While cases continue to come down, we still have new cases from community transmission every day,” noted a joint statement from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix.

A separate BCCDC report released June 17 showed vaccination rates in various parts of the Island. More than 70 per cent of people age 12 and up have received at least one dose of vaccine in all areas of Vancouver Island except Cowichan Valley West and V.I. West local health areas and the Juan de Fuca Coast community health service area.

“We are progressing well, and we need to keep going,” said Henry and Dix. “For every person who gets vaccinated, it will allow us to gradually transition and safely reopen many things that have been on hold. Our approach in B.C. will continue to be a ‘dimmer switch’ instead of a ‘light switch’ approach.”

B.C. sees 87 more COVID-19 cases, 3 in Island Health

Stay informed about COVID-19


