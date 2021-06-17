New COVID-19 cases on Vancouver Island by local health area for the week of June 6-12. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control image)

New COVID-19 cases up on Island, but health officials say trends going right way

There were 22 new COVID-19 cases in Greater Victoria last week after just four the week before

New COVID-19 cases on Vancouver Island tripled last week from the previous week, but the B.C. Centre for Disease Control said case counts are still trending down.

“Case rates are declining in all [health authorities], and provincially cases are at the lowest count since October 2020; test positivity is declining…” noted a June 10 report from the BCCDC. “New hospitalizations continue to decline; hospital/critical care census is declining or stable across B.C.; new deaths are stable and low.”

Data released by the BCCDC on Wednesday, June 16, showed 51 new COVID-19 cases on Vancouver Island for the week of June 6-12, which was up from 14 new cases the week before.

Most of the new cases were on the south Island, with 22 in Greater Victoria and nine on the Saanich Peninsula. The Comox Valley had seven new cases last week and Greater Nanaimo held steady at four new cases.

Immunizations are progressing, as more than 580,000 Island residents have received their first dose of vaccine and more than 105,000 have received a second dose, as well, according to the BCCDC.

At last count, all local health areas on the east coast of the Island except Vancouver Island North were over 71 per cent for first-dose immunizations of people aged 12 and older, and Oak Bay, the Saanich Peninsula and the Southern Gulf Islands were over 80 per cent.

There is one COVID-19 patient in critical care on the Island and three others hospitalized.

