New COVID-19 cluster declared at Victoria elementary school

George Jay Elementary one of six Greater Victoria schools with active clusters

George Jay Elementary is the site of the newest COVID-19 cluster in Greater Victoria schools. (Black Press Media file photo)

One Greater Victoria school’s COVID-19 cluster has ended and another school’s has begun, according to Island Health’s ongoing exposure list.

The cluster at Ecole Victor-Brodeur is no longer active, meaning no one has tested positive for the virus for at least 14 days. Taking its place is George Jay Elementary in Victoria, where students and staff may have been exposed to COVID-19 on Sept. 21, 22, 23 or 24.

Active clusters also persist at Sir James Douglas Elementary and Cloverdale Traditional Elementary in Victoria, Tillicum Elementary School in Saanich, Ecole Poirier in Sooke, and Deep Cove Elementary in North Saanich. A cluster means at least two people have tested positive for the virus within 14 days of each other, with evidence transmission occurred between them.

Two new exposures, or single cases, have also been reported by Island Health. At Bayside Middle School in Brentwood Bay, students and staff may have been exposed to COVID-19 on Sept. 24 or 25. At Willows Elementary in Oak Bay, the potential exposure date is Sept. 24.

They join Quadra Elementary, Torquay Elementary, Ecole Macaulay, and Gordon Head Middle School for exposures.

