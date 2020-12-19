New COVID-19 exposure on flight from Vancouver to Victoria

The BCCDC has added Air Canada flight 8075/United Airlines flight 8435 on Dec. 14 to its list of COVID-19 flight exposures. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

A flight that arrived at the Victoria International Airport from Vancouver last week had a confirmed case of COVID-19 on board, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC).

Anyone on board the Dec. 14 Air Canada flight 8075/United Airlines flight 8435 may have been exposed to the virus, but those most at risk are people who were seated in rows 17 to 20.

All passengers should self-monitor for symptoms, which include but are not limited to, fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, loss of sense of smell or taste, runny nose and headache.

In December, there have been five flights with confirmed cased of COVID-19 that have arrived at or departed from the Victoria International Airport. All of them have been between Victoria and Vancouver.

As of Dec. 18, there are 62 active cases on Vancouver Island, with five in hospital and one in critical care.

READ ALSO: Two more COVID-19 cases confirmed from Saanich Peninsula Hospital

READ ALSO: Stop non-essential travel B.C.-wide, Dr. Bonnie Henry urges

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Air CanadaAirlinesCoronavirusVictoria International Airport