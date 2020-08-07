New development will pay homage to fallen World War One pilot

1015 Cook St. will become 28 market rental homes with mural

Construction for a multi-unit residential development at 1015 Cook St. is set to begin in January. The ‘Charleston’ will feature a mural in homage to the building’s namesake, fallen First World War pilot Alick Thomas Bentall Charlesworth. (Rendering courtesy of GMC Projects)

The City of Victoria has approved a five-storey residential development for Cook Street.

The Charlesworth will replace a single-family home at 1015 Cook St. with 28 secured market rental homes and three live/workspaces at the ground level.

Developer GMC Projects says construction will focus on “re-using and not discarding,” by using original materials from the existing structure in the Charlesworth, including the stained-glass windows, to be backlit in the apartment’s lobby.

READ ALSO: Langford sets sights on cultural development

GMC Projects also restored the historic Bell apartments, located adjacent to the new development. The developer says it will create a mural on the Charlesworth to pay homage to Alick Thomas Bentall Charlesworth, a past resident of the Bell Apartments who lost his life at 23 years old while serving as a pilot in the First World War.

The mural will feature nods to his past, such as the DH4 bomber and the number 88 – to reflect the 88th battalion with which he left Victoria and served.

An application for the development was submitted Oct. 29 and Victoria council approved it on July 23, according to the city’s development tracker.

Construction is set to begin in January 2021.

READ ALSO: Victoria hotel proposal threatens Old Town conservation, advocates say

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.