A Beechcraft 1900C plane will take passengers between Victoria and Tofino with Pacific Coastal Airlines. (File contributed/ Pacific Coastal Airlines)

New direct flight set to soar between Victoria and Tofino

Pacific Coastal Airlines will offer the first direct route during the tourism season

A new direct flight between Victoria and Tofino has been announced.

Pacific Coastal Airlines will be the first to offer a direct flight service between the two destinations beginning on May 9.

The non-stop Saturday service will take 40 minutes, and operate between May 9 and Oct. 17. The Tofino-bound flight will leave Victoria at 11:30 a.m. and arrive at 12:10 p.m., while the Victoria-bound fight will leave Tofino at 12:40 p.m. and arrive in Victoria at 1:20 p.m.

“We are thrilled to introduce this new service,” said Johnathan Richardson, Pacific Coastal’s vice-president of commercial service in a statement. “We first introduced service between Vancouver and Tofino in April 2017 and we are proud to announce this expansion with the introduction of our new Victoria to Tofino flight.”

VIDEO: Drone footage shows extent of damage in Highway 4 rockslide

Presently the only flight options are between Vancouver and Tofino, or flights with Harbour Air to Nanaimo or Comox, where travellers will then need to drive the remaining three hours to Tofino.

“We’re so pleased to see Pacific Coastal continue to expand their route network. This is a great opportunity for visitors and local residents to visit Tofino and Ucluelet, a spectacular part of the west coast of Vancouver Island,” said Geoff Dickson, Victoria Airport Authority president and CEO in a statement.

ALSO READ: Mayors call for ‘calmness’ as highway rockslide cuts Tofino, Ucluelet off from supplies

People will also have the option of booking a flight between Tofino and Kelowna, with a quick connection at the Victoria International Airport.

Introductory fares for the Victoria-Tofino flight begin at $109 for a one-way ticket, and $179 for the Kelowna-Tofino flight.

For more information visit pacificcoastal.com .

