A digital rendering shows what the new development at 1314 Broad St. will look like. (File contributed/CHARD Development)

New downtown Victoria hotel to offer car elevator, bee sanctuary

A ‘well-known’ hotel chain will operate the 137-room development on Broad Street

A Vancouver-based developer is bringing some modern updates to a heritage-facade building in downtown Victoria.

The collected properties in the 1300-block of Broad Street, including the heritage Ducks Building, will soon be transformed into a 137-room, six-storey hotel with retail space underneath.

In order to save space in the tight block, CHARD Development will be installing a two-car elevator to access the 36 underground spaces, a first in the downtown area.

While details haven’t been released on what the hotel will be called, CHARD said it has secured a contract with an international hotel chain.

“This lifestyle hotel will be operated by a well‐known and well‐respected international flag chosen specifically for their commitment to procuring locally‐sourced products in all aspect of the hotel operation,” wrote founder David Chard in a recent letter to the city.

READ MORE: University of Victoria scraps student housing plan, opts for hotel instead

The building will incorporate the rehabilitation of the historic Duck’s Building, which was built in 1892, as well as the rubble of a stone wall which was originally part of the Duck’s Carriage Factory.

Other features for the building will include a bee habitat and landscaped roof.

The University of Victoria owns the property and had originally proposed to transform the area into a 59-unit rental property reserved for graduate students. In May, however, UVic announced a change in plans to instead transform the area into a hotel.

A digital rendering shows what the new development at 1314 Broad St. will look like. (File contributed/CHARD Development)

“Since the first proposal we’ve heard a lot of things that we could do better,” Peter Kuran, CEO and president of UVic properties told Black Press Media in May. “Among other things, the question came up if we really had to sell the land; were there other options?”

ALSO READ: Longtime downtown Victoria restaurant gets renovicted

By way of a 99-year lease, UVic will continue to see profits from the site.

CHARD suggested the hotel installation will add $5.9 million to the economy, as well as 40 direct jobs. It outlined almost $2 million per year will be generated in taxes, including $900,000 in municipal taxes.

Eight residential tenants are currently at the property and will be given a five-months’ notice of eviction and a minimum four months’ rent compensation, as well as moving and relocation assistance.

Shovels are set to hit the ground in 2021.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
Plant a tree this Wednesday for National Tree Day
Next story
Mix of sun and cloud ahead for Tuesday

Just Posted

New downtown Victoria hotel to offer car elevator, bee sanctuary

A ‘well-known’ hotel chain will operate the 137-room development on Broad Street

Plant a tree this Wednesday for National Tree Day

Saplings available for purchase in Victoria

Mix of sun and cloud ahead for Tuesday

Plus a look ahead at your week

Island Health sees 75 per cent increase in measles vaccinations since ‘catch up’ program began

Changes seen since province made it mandatory for parents to provide immunization records to schools

Bear shot with crossbow arrow believed dead

BC Conservation, police track injured black bear’s blood trail near Lost Lake Road

VIDEO: Grizzly bears fight along northern B.C. highway in rare footage

Cari McGillivray posted the head-turning video, shot near Stewart, B.C., to social media

Canadian Olympic Hall of Fame unveils class of 2019

Five-time Olympic judo coach Hiroshi Nakamura will be one of several entering the hall

B.C. supports Scheer’s call for federal money laundering inquiry: Eby

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said during a campaign stop in Ontario that he would call a public inquiry

Pettersson has 4 points as Canucks dump Ottawa 6-4

Vancouver wins NHL pre-season tilt in Abbotsford

British man returns to Yukon to tipple his own toe in long-running tradition

So-called sourtoe cocktail is a shot of whisky with a mummified human toe in it

Poll suggests Canadians concerned about fake news, but struggle to spot it

56 per cent of respondents admitted to reading or sharing inaccurate news

Province announces $3.5 million in funding for community solutions to overdose crisis

Grants up to $50,000 will be available for municipalities working with a regional health authority

Conservatives’ plan to ease mortgage stress-test rules may raise debt and prices

Andrew Scheer vows to loosen rules around stress test and remove it altogether for mortgage renewals

B.C. mom urges patience after rude comments while out with toddlers

People asked to be better and to help each other

Most Read