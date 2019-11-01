New driver speeds away from police in Colwood, gets vehicle impounded during second stop

West Shore RCMP issued a warning for speeding to a new driver who then sped away from police, resulting in vehicle impoundment and two tickets for speeding.

On Oct. 31 the West Shore RCMP’s traffic unit was patrolling Sooke Road in Colwood when a constable saw a Nissan pickup truck speeding along the road. The driver was going about 80 kilometres per hour in a 50 km/h zone.

The constable pulled the vehicle over and police said it was being driven by a new driver. The officer gave the driver a warning for speeding and then issued a violation ticket for failing to display the new driver sign on the vehicle.

Police said after the ticket was issued, the driver then sped away quickly. The constable followed and saw the driver was speeding again, doing 102 km/h.

“This driver clearly did not heed the warning he was given for speeding the first time around,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP media relations officer. “The driver was pulled over a second time and issued the original speeding ticket for going 80 kilometres per hour in a 50 kilometre per hour zone. A second violation ticket was issued for excessive speeding and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.”

In the last two days, West Shore RCMP has taken two vehicles off the road, impounding them for excessive speeding. Police are reminding drivers to slow down, be mindful of other motorists and obey speed limits.

